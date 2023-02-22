LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World and Splashin' Safari is planning to fill more than 2,200 jobs for this season.
The park will host two virtual hiring events on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, when representatives of the park will hold 15-minute phone interviews.
Applicants wishing to apply should click here or email hr@holidayworld.com to fill out an application and set up his or her phone interview. Anyone with questions can call 812-937-5252.
The theme park says many departments fill positions early, especially those for 14- and 15-year-old applicants. Flexible schedules are available.
Job perks include a season pass and a 50% discount on food.
Workers of ages 16 and older have a starting wage of $13 per hour.
"We offer flexible scheduling, and our Team Members are active members of their communities and schools," said Matt Ecker, president and CEO of Holiday World and Splashin' Safari. "We keep the interview process simple to match that, and we even visit nearby cities where we offer transportation, such as Evansville and Owensboro, to interview and onboard Team Members."
