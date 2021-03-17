LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A World War II veteran who lives in southern Indiana will soon turn 95 years young, and Honor Flight Bluegrass wants members of the community to get in on the celebration.
The organization is planning a parade for Sgt. William C. Polen on March 27 in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Polen, who was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1944, "served his country proudly," Honor Flight Bluegrass said in a Facebook post.
Anyone interested in participating in the parade is asked to stage at 4 p.m. March 27 at Riverside Elementary School (17 Laurel Dr.) in Jeffersonville. The parade will get moving around 4:15 p.m., according to Honor Flight's Facebook post.
If you cannot attend the parade but would like to send Polen well wishes on his birthday, Honor Flight Bluegrass said you can send a card to:
Sgt. William Polen
624 Higgins Dr.
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
"We are proud to know him and look forward to celebrating his birthday!" Honor Flight Bluegrass said in its Facebook post.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.