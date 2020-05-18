LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The deadline for Hoosiers to vote by mail in the upcoming Indiana primary is this week.
This year, several Indiana counties say people are wanting to avoid crowds at the polls. While polling locations will be open on June 2 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-person voting, voters are encouraged to complete mail-in ballots as an alternative to promote social distancing.
To vote from home, residents need to submit a request for an absentee ballot by the end of Thursday.
Once the clerk's office receives the registration requests, staff will mail ballots to voters.
Absentee ballots will be counted on June 2, but election officials say it may take a lot longer to tally the votes this year because of the large number of expected mail-in ballots.
To register for an absentee ballot, click here.
