LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky horse farms are opening up their gates to the community for free tours.
Horse Country, Inc. is bringing back its Meet the Neighbors event on Aug. 26-27 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Guests will be able to take free tours at horse farms and get a behind-the-scenes look at equine attractions.
There are several participating locations in Bourbon, Fayette, Jessamine, Oldham and Woodford Counties.
This will be the eighth year for the event. Tickets are required, and are available now for free.
Organizers said because tour times vary, advanced registration is required. To reserve yours, and for more information, click here.
