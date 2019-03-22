LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Things are looking a little more like home for popular interstate goat Houdini.
Houdini, a goat that was known for hanging out near I-65 -- suffered a broken leg in a crash in October and had to relocate to the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Meade County, Kentucky.
He has his own 5-acre pen, and now, his own I-65 sign.
The center posted on Facebook that Houdini's leg is doing much better and that he's having the time of his life.
Seven other goats live at the sanctuary, but Houdini is isolated while he recovers.
