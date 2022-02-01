LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville community has the opportunity to brighten the children staying at Norton Healthcare hospitals this Valentine's Day.
From now until Feb. 10, seven different Valentine's Day cards can be sent to children at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital, Norton Children's Medical Center and Novak Center for Children's Health.
The Valentine's Day cards, which feature kids' activities on the back, will be hand-delivered to patients on Feb. 14.
“The success of last year’s ‘SendAFriend’ program provided so many smiles to our patients, and we are so appreciative of the community’s generosity," said Lynnie Meyer, senior vice president and chief development office at Norton Healthcare.
The community can also purchase stuffed animals for the children for $15 through SendAFriend. Ten percent of all sales from the stuffed animals will be donated to Norton Children's Hospital Foundation.
To send a free valentine or purchase a stuffed animal for a child at Norton Children's Hospital, click here.
