LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Halloween-themed neighborhood party was held in St. Matthews on Sunday night.
DJ Dave Drummond organized 'Halloween Party on Norbourne' event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Norbourne Boulevard for neighbors and trick or treaters.
"The main fun is everyone just come together in the neighborhood and has a great time and it's all about the kids," Drummond said. "It's for the kids, and that's why I do it."
The party included music and dancing, a hula hoop contest, costume contest, and of course, Halloween treats.
After COVID-19 concerns forced the party to be canceled last year, Drummond expected a record number of guests this Halloween.
"It's normal this year and everybody's happy and everybody's having a good time," said Jeanie Steltenpohl, a neighbor who attended with her grandchildren.
