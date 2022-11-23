LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of bikers are gearing up for the big Toys For Tots Motorcycle Run this weekend.
This marks the 40th year that the St. Matthews Police Department has hosted the toy drive.
Starting on the Greenbelt Highway and ending up at the Kentucky Expo Center, the motorcycle run gets thousands of toys for need kids.
Last year they received more than 17,000 toys for needy kids.
"The reason I love this ride so much is there are kids out there that are definitely underprivileged and they may not have much of a Christmas," said Dale Corum of the Kentucky Motorcycle Association. "And besides the gift, they know somebody cares about them."
The ride will start at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.
