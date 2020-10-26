LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of jobs are up for grabs at a job fair scheduled for Tuesday.
The Kentuckiana Job Fair takes place Tuesday, Oct. 27, at The Refinery (formerly known as Kye's) at 500 Missouri Avenue in Jeffersonville, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Many employers will be there to fill positions for the holiday peak season.
Some of the companies attending include FedEx, Rumpke and Sullivan University.
Those planning to attend are asked to pre-register online here: www.jobnewsusa.com. Be sure to bring printed copies of your resume to the event.
