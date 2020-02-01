LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people literally stepped up to participate in Louisville's 7th Fight for Air Climb at the PNC Tower downtown.
The climb raises awareness and money to fight lung disease.
Event organizers say more than 400 people participated in this year's event on Saturday morning, raising over $100,000.
People took to the stairs as individuals and as teams, hiking 38 floors (768 steps) to fight against lung disease.
For several participants, this is extremely personal.
Robert Lyons said he's a double lung transplant recipient. In previous years, friends have climbed to support him. This year, he's climbing with them.
"It means everything. I literally wouldn't be alive today without the transplant I received," Lyons said.
He's also climbing to support others who weren't as fortunate.
"I've had several members of my own family die due to lung-related diseases so it means a lot to me," he said.
Carter Martin, Jr. is climbing for his father, who battled lung cancer more than once. He's also friends with Lyons, and has climbed for him before, too.
"It's just a great feeling to know that I've been doing it in honor of him (Lyons) and because he did receive his double lung transplant and with the prayers and support of his family and friends he's here today and able to climb with us," said Martin, Jr.
This year's event also featured several firefighters with Louisville Fire, who climbed to support their colleagues who have lost their battles with lung cancer.
