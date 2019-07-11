LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Concertgoers heading into downtown Louisville for the Forecastle Festival may run into traffic delays this weekend.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, roadwork will be performed this weekend on I-65, as contract crews install a latex overlay for waterproofing on the I-65 South bridge over I-264.
The left lane of I-65 South will be closed over I-264 at mile marker 130.7 from 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, until 5 a.m. Monday, July 15.
Crews performed repairs in the right lane last weekend.
The Forecastle Festival runs July 12-14 and takes place at Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville.
Weather permitting, construction will shift to the northbound side of the interstate the weekend of July 19-22.
The project is an effort to repair and improve several bridges on and over I-65 and I-264 in Louisville. Louisville-based Hall Contracting of Kentucky was awarded a $2.3 million contract for the project, which began in early June and is scheduled to be completed in Nov. 2019.
The date and duration of the work may be adjusted due to weather or other unforeseen factors.
