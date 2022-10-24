LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ice skating is returning to Jeffersonville.
For the first time in five years, the city is opening a rink for the winter.
Before, the rink was set up at the corner of Market and Spring streets. Now, it'll return to The Depot on Michigan Avenue.
Opening day is scheduled for Nov. 26. Ice skating will be Wednesdays through Sundays with various hours.
It'll have special hours on Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
It's unknown what it will cost to skate.
