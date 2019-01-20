Snow Fox and Ruler

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Snow covered the streets -- and it was very cold...

Very, VERY cold...

...on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019!

WDRB viewers were quick to take to their cameras to capture the frigid landscape. Even Snow Fox got in on the fun!

Take a look at some of your images!

Winter Storm: Jan. 20, 2019

1 of 24

Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags