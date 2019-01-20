LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Snow covered the streets -- and it was very cold...
Very, VERY cold...
...on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019!
WDRB viewers were quick to take to their cameras to capture the frigid landscape. Even Snow Fox got in on the fun!
Take a look at some of your images!
Photo credit: James Williamson
Valley Station (Photo credit: Helms DeeDee)
Seymour, Indiana (Photo credit: Paula Coffer-Poff)
Hodgenville, Kentucky (Photo credit: Sue Crowden)
Photo credit: Judy Nottingham
Photo credit: Mary Palacios
Photo credit: Mary Palacios
Shelby County, Kentucky (Photo credit: Marlene Poling Ritchie)
Shelbyville, Kentucky (Photo credit: Shannon L. Hardesty)
Photo credit: Denise Harrell French
Cloverport (Photo credit: Laverne Guffey)
Seymour, Indiana (Photo credit: Paula Coffer-Poff)
Photo credit: Judy Nottingham
Madison, Indiana (Photo credit: Melissa Jones)
Louisville (Photo credit: Tammi Poole)
Valley Station (Photo credit: Cheryl Sanders)
Seymour, Indiana (Photo credit: Paula Coffer-Poff)
Cambpellsburg (Photo credit: Jason Wright)
Valley Station (Photo credit: Cheryl Sanders)
Seymour, Indiana (Photo credit: Paula Coffer-Poff)
Orleans, Indiana (Photo credit: Beverly Cleaver)
Photo credit: J. Scott Priddy
Seymour, Indiana (Photo credit: Paula Coffer-Poff)
Salem, Indiana (Photo credit: Randi-Rikki Hannel Cozart)
Photo credit: James Williamson
Valley Station (Photo credit: Helms DeeDee)
Seymour, Indiana (Photo credit: Paula Coffer-Poff)
Hodgenville, Kentucky (Photo credit: Sue Crowden)
Photo credit: Judy Nottingham
Photo credit: Mary Palacios
Photo credit: Mary Palacios
Shelby County, Kentucky (Photo credit: Marlene Poling Ritchie)
Shelbyville, Kentucky (Photo credit: Shannon L. Hardesty)
Photo credit: Denise Harrell French
Cloverport (Photo credit: Laverne Guffey)
Seymour, Indiana (Photo credit: Paula Coffer-Poff)
Photo credit: Judy Nottingham
Madison, Indiana (Photo credit: Melissa Jones)
Louisville (Photo credit: Tammi Poole)
Valley Station (Photo credit: Cheryl Sanders)
Seymour, Indiana (Photo credit: Paula Coffer-Poff)
Cambpellsburg (Photo credit: Jason Wright)
Valley Station (Photo credit: Cheryl Sanders)
Seymour, Indiana (Photo credit: Paula Coffer-Poff)
Orleans, Indiana (Photo credit: Beverly Cleaver)
Photo credit: J. Scott Priddy
Seymour, Indiana (Photo credit: Paula Coffer-Poff)
Salem, Indiana (Photo credit: Randi-Rikki Hannel Cozart)
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.