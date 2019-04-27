LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Great Balloon Race had beautiful weather and quite the crowd Saturday morning for the final race of the Kentucky Derby Festival Great BalloonFest this year.
25 balloons lifted off from Bowman Field just after 7 a.m. Saturday.
Organizers said the weather was perfect, and a light wind took the balloons east towards Shelbyville Road.
This year's winner was the SULLAIR balloon, piloted by Shawn Raya.
He came within five inches of the target and won a free entry into next year's Great BalloonFest.
