LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were plenty of smiles across Bardstown, Kentucky, on Thursday evening as teachers reunited with their students ... 6 feet apart.
While students are continuing classwork at home amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, teachers from Foster Heights Elementary School put on what they called a "We Miss You" parade that started near downtown and meandered through Bardstown neighborhoods for hours.
Students and parents lined the streets and waved and cheered from a safe distance as their teachers drove by.
