The "Black Heritage in Racing" exhibit takes visitors from the early days, when Black horsemen dominated the sport, to the Jim Crow era that led to the exclusion of Black jockeys and ends in modern times.
Visitors will be able to explore the stories of history-making jockeys and their careers, through artifacts, oral history interviews and artwork.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit highlighting Black heritage in horse racing comes out of the gate at the Kentucky Derby Museum on Monday.
Visitors will be able to explore the stories of history-making jockeys and their careers, through artifacts, oral history interviews and artwork.
The exhibit also includes a monthly, hour-long live performance called "Proud of My Calling."
IMAGES | Black Heritage in Racing exhibit opens Monday at Kentucky Derby Museum
"This is just a joy for me to see. Being able to realize that school aged kids and tourism, people like that will be exposed to the contributions that African Americans have made to this industry," Greg Harbut, owner of Derby 146 contender Necker Island, said. The museum says Harbut's great-grandfather was the groom to the legendary Man o'War.
The exhibit has been on display at the museum since 1993, but was expanded and moved from the second floor to the first floor in a more prominent location.