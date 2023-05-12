LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the Dog Days at the Kentucky Science Center.
The annual Dog Days Science Celebration took place Friday. Visitors were able to explore the ways dogs and other animal friends like goats, lizards, rabbits and more contribute to our daily lives in different roles, and how we can help take care of them.
"We're really talking about the science of kind of the ways that we interact with animals, whether that's training them to be rescue dogs, whether that's conservation efforts for more exotic animals," Kentucky Science Center Communications Manager Amy Parish said. "We're really digging into that science and encouraging friends and families to just treat our animal friends kindly."
Ethan the Dog even made an appearance to meet with fans. Dog Days will also be happening Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
