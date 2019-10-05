LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A spooky tradition returned to the Highlands as the neighborhood held the 17th annual Louisville Halloween Parade and Festival.
The parade ran along Baxter Avenue and Bardstown Road and featured frightening floats and creepy costumes. The festival also featured booths from various vendors.
"People are mingling and dressed up in costumes," said Kay Fremow, who attended the event. "It's great; it's fantastic."
The event is regarded as one of the nation's best Halloween parades and has been featured on the Travel Channel.
