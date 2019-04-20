IMAGES | Hundreds march down Frankfort Avenue for 27th annual Easter Parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Easter rolled down Frankfort Avenue as people braved the cold and rain for the 27th annual Frankfort Avenue Business Association Easter Parade.
Kids had their buckets ready to catch candy.
Many who lined the streets come to the parade every year with their family.
"I think it's important for the community, because there's not a lot of functions that bring the neighborhood together (to) have fun, share moments and we get to do that here today," David Fife said.
The Frankfort Avenue parade is Louisville's only Easter Parade.
