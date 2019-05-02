IMAGES: Louisville Collegiate School holds 58th annual 'Kindergarten Derby'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A miniature Kentucky Derby race went off without a hitch Thursday, complete with the official Churchill Downs bugler's call to the post.
The Kindergarten Derby has been a tradition at Louisville's Collegiate School for 58 years, with 5- and 6-year-old jockeys riding their hobby horses in hopes of winning the "blanket of roses" that the students create.
The winners of Collegiate's Kindergarten Derby have been known to finish in the top three in the real race. Maximum Security, Roadster and Game Winner took top honors in Thursday's competition.
