IMAGES | Louisville Zoo celebrates Kindi the gorilla's 3rd birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo celebrated a special birthday on Saturday.
Kindi the gorilla turned three years old in March, but her birthday party was postponed because of a sinkhole that closed the zoo for several days.
The birthday bash finally happened in the Gorilla Forest on Saturday.
Kindi's mother died of complications during Kindi's birth at the zoo, but zookeepers stepped in and acted as surrogate mothers to help her learn and grow.
Kindi is a pretty popular resident at the zoo. Dozens of people came out to celebrate her big day.
"It' means so much to the zoo to see the community support and everybody come out and support. We work really hard to have a fantastic zoo for our community" said Michelle Wise, lead keeper at Gorilla Forest.
Kindi got to open presents and eat a cake made out of berries, melon and kale.
