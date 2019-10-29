IMAGES | Make-A-Wish Foundation hosts trunk or treat for local kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local children dealing with critical illnesses got the chance to enjoy an October favorite for any kid — trick-or-treating.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation hosted a trunk or treat event Tuesday night in the parking lot of its Louisville office.
The fun was open to not just Wish families but anyone in the community who wanted to participate.
Make-A-Wish officials say the event has grown ever since it started three years ago.
"You know be a part of something while they're waiting for their wish — we call it their wish journey — or after their wish is granted to kind of stay involved with the organization," said Cassidy Hyde with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation works to raise money to grant wishes for children battling critical illnesses in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
