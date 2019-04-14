LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While it rained like cats and dogs in many parts of the area Sunday afternoon, showering kittens was the focus at a cat cafe on Bardstown Road.
The Purrfect Day Cafe, in the Highlands, hosted a kitten shower.
Spring is the time of year shelters, like the Kentucky Humane Society, see an influx of kittens.
The line Sunday was out the door for folks wanting to adopt cats and have some coffee while they got to know their new adopted family member.
To help with the increased number of kittens, KHS is asking for fosters.
"It's a really, really fun time because you can basically take in kittens for two or three weeks until they are old enough in order to be spayed and neutered and then you bring them back, so it's a good time," Purrfect Day owner Chuck Patton said.
Donations are also needed. They're in need of items like cans of soft, wet food, heating pads, bottles and kitty litter.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.