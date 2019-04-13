LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The rain held off and Thunder Over Louisville did not disappoint for its 30th year.
While the fireworks may be the star of the show, there are plenty of supporting actors, starting with the day's first dose of thunder as planes flew through the air during the air show, which got underway around 3 p.m. Saturday.
On the ground, Staff Sergeant Jarrod Jordan showed off a Blackhawk helicopter to Thunder watchers on the waterfront.
Across the lawn, dizzying rides coaxed out screams and laughs as food vendors whipped up favorites at the Chow Wagon to feed hundreds.
It was a day full of fun for everyone, even those from areas of Kentuckiana not so close to the Ohio River.
"The people, the airshow, the fireworks, it's just a beautiful, great place to be," said Kathy Williams, of Elizabethtown.
It's a meaningful day for others, who go all out for a day they say is about more than just tradition.
"This is our heritage. We come down here and have a good time," said David Wayne Malone, of Louisville.
The day's events were capped off by one of the largest fireworks shows in North America, kicking off the official Kentucky Derby season.
