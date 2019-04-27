IMAGES | Thousands of rubber ducks fill Ohio River for 16th annual Ken-Ducky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 46,000 rubber duckies were poured into the Ohio River Saturday afternoon.
But it wasn't bath time, it was all for the Ken-Ducky Derby.
The Ken-Ducky Derby has been held for 16 years, and is part of the Kentucky Derby Festival.
People adopt a rubber duck for $5 and cheer it on as they race to the finish line.
The money raised from the event helps adults with disabilities at Harbor House of Louisville.
"We're a day program for adults with disabilities," Robin Pittman said. "We're really lucky to have sponsors to help out with all the event costs here. Each and every duck purchase goes straight towards the programs for those adults."
The first place price this year was a 2019 Toyota Corolla. The second and third place ducks won cash prizes.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.