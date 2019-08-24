LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Roughly 40,000 zombies roamed Bardstown Road on Saturday night for Louisville's 15th annual Zombie Walk.
The event was hosted by the Devil's Attic and featured elaborate costumes, live entertainment, vendors, food and the Market for Mischief Zombie Market.
The Zombie Car Show was also on display, and attendees enjoyed the Zombie Midway Gaming Area.
WDRB's Chad Mills was in the midst of the zombie horde and snapped a few photos.
