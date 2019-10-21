LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In-person absentee voting is now open statewide for eligible Kentucky residents.
Eligible voters may request a mail-in absentee ballot application through Oct. 29 from their county clerk in person or via telephone, fax or email. Completed absentee ballots must be returned by mail and received by the county clerk by 6 p.m. on Election Day.
"I encourage all Kentucky voters to make their voice heard and go vote - it's a right and a responsibility,” Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said in a news release.
Voters are eligible to vote by in-person absentee ballot if they are:
- Out of the county on Nov. 5.
- Of advanced age, disabled or ill.
- Serving in the military or a dependent of a military service member
- Serving in the military and are confined to base and learn of their confinement within seven days or less of an election.
- An overseas citizen.
- A student or resident who temporarily resides outside of the county.
- A voter or the spouse of a voter who has surgery scheduled that will require hospitalization on Election Day.
- In the third trimester of pregnancy.
Individuals who do not qualify to vote by mail-in absentee ballot may still be eligible to vote early in person before Nov. 5.
Qualified military and overseas voters may use GoVoteKY.com to request and receive their blank absentee ballots. If you have questions, you can contact your county clerk at or the State Board of Elections at 502-573-7100. Additional information about in-person and mail-in absentee voting is available at elect.ky.gov.
