LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Opera Theater will return to in-person performances this weekend.
Last year, the opera performed at Cardinal Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9, the opera will perform "L'Elisir d'Amore" — The Elixir of Love — by Gaetano Donizetti.
It will be sung in English, and accompanied by the UofL Symphonic Orchestra.
UofL faculty, staff and students will receive free admission after showing an ID. General admission tickets are $20 at the door.
The performance will take place in the multi-purpose room of the Swain Student Activities Center.
