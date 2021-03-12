LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark your calendars, taco fans: The first taco-themed restaurant week is coming to Louisville.
The city already has a Burger Week and a Pizza Week. Now, the inaugural Taco Week will run from April 12-18. Participating restaurants will offer specialty $2 tacos, with some offering up to three different taco options.
Taco Week passports will be available for pickup at restaurants soon. Those who receive five or more stamps can enter to win $250 in gift cards.
The week-long celebration of all things taco is being put on by the organizers of Louisville's Burger Week, Pizza Week and Restaurant Week. The concept was created in an effort to get more people to "embrace the food and culture of Louisville while getting them out to try new taco and margarita offerings around the city," organizers said in a news release.
A list of participating restaurants has yet to be released. Organizers say to keep an eye on the Taco Week website for updates.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.