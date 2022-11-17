LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Movie buffs will be able to check out some new flicks Friday at the Training Reels Independent Film Festival in Louisville.
It's being held from 7-10 p.m. at Baxter Avenue Theatre on Bardstown Road in the Highlands.
This is the second year for the festival, which features projects from local and international filmmakers. There will also be an afterparty for those 21 and older.
Tickets can be purchased online for $15 by clicking here. A limited number of tickets are still available.
