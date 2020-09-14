LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana needs help to feed the hungry.
Members of the Indiana National Guard have been helping food banks for six months, but that deployment ends Sept. 30. And many other volunteers decided to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials said more people than ever are in need.
"We are so grateful to the Indiana National Guard members who filled a critical gap and provided the workforce needed to keep Indiana’s charitable food distribution network operating during the darkest days of the pandemic," Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, said in a news release.
"As food banks continue touchless, drive-thru distributions with pre-boxed food in response to COVID-19 safety concerns, the work needed to make this happen has been, and will continue to be, much more than ever before. As the Indiana National Guard service ends, we look forward to seeing more of our friends who have volunteered in the past return – and we’re excited to welcome new volunteers, as well."
Across the state, 13 regional locations provide food for distribution to community-based pantries. Locations continue to face an increased demand for food by Hoosiers affected by the pandemic.
Food banks are continuing to use touchless, drive-thru distributions with pre-boxed food.
To learn how to volunteer, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.