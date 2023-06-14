LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Caverns is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Thursday with family-friendly activities all day.
The Indiana Caverns, just south of Corydon, Indiana, is part of the 7th-longest cave system in the nation and the longest cave in Indiana.
On June 15, Harrison County residents can tour the cave for half price.
There will also be special displays like Ice Age animal bones found in the cave in 2010, guest speakers and other family activities.
The Indiana Caverns offers a 75-80 minute tour with an underground boat ride. The caverns open at 9 a.m. daily 362 days a year. For more information, call 812-734-1200.
