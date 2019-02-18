Pills on pharmacy tray

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two counties in southern Indiana have received a substantial amount of money to help people overcome drug addiction.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday that Clark and Scott Counties will each receive $75,000 to help drug addicts with improved treatment and recovery programs.

Clark County has slated the money for a program called Clark County Cares. In Scott County, the money will be given to the Scott County Partnership and Get Healthy Scott County.

