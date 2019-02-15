LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Food stamp benefits will be split for eligible Indiana residents in March.
Recipients will see half of their March benefit amount added on Feb. 22. The other half will come on the recipient's regularly scheduled March date, depending on where they fall in the alphabet.
The state issued February benefits early -- in mid-January -- because of the partial government shutdown.
The split schedule for March will help reduce the gap in payments that could otherwise be 60 days or more.
