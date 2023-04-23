LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is accepting applications for two civilian positions at its Sellersburg post.
ISP is searching to fill positions of building custodian and evidence specialist at its post at 8014 CR 311 in Sellersburg.
The building custodian position offers $34,216 annually. Applicants must be a high school graduate or possess an equivalent GED and pass a background investigation.
The evidence specialist offers $34,216 annually. Applicants must be a high school graduate or possess an equivalent GED.
According to a news release, the deadline to apply for both positions is May 5.
To apply for either job, click here.
