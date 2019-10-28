LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is looking for new troopers.
Applications for the 80th recruit academy are being accepted online through midnight Nov. 3, 2019.
Those interested must be a U.S. citizen, between 21 and 40 years old and a high school graduate.
- Be a United States citizen.
- Applicants need to meet a minimum vision standard
- Possess a valid driver's license to operate an automobile.
- High School graduate or have a GED
- Must be willing, to serve anywhere within the State of Indiana
Training is paid during the academy, and salaries start at $48,000 a year, after training. Recruits are also offered a health care plan that includes medical, dental, vision and pharmacy for both current and retired employees until the age of 65. There is also a lifetime pension after 25 years of service.
Student loan forgiveness programs are offered.
Interested applicants can obtain find more information and a recruiter in your area by going to ISP on the state website.
