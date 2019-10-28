INDIANA STATE POLICE RECRUITING POSTER - 10-28-19 - COURTESY FACEBOOK.jpg

Image courtesy Indiana State Police on Facebook.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is looking for new troopers.

Applications for the 80th recruit academy are being accepted online through midnight Nov. 3, 2019. 

Those interested must be a U.S. citizen, between 21 and 40 years old and a high school graduate.

Training is paid during the academy, and salaries start at $48,000 a year, after training. Recruits are also offered a health care plan that includes medical, dental, vision and pharmacy for both current and retired employees until the age of 65. There is also a lifetime pension after 25 years of service.

Student loan forgiveness programs are offered. 

Interested applicants can obtain find more information and a recruiter in your area by going to ISP on the state website.

