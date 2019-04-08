LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Sunday afternoon, Indiana State Police were involved in a foot pursuit, but this "suspect" was cute, furry and hugable.
According to a news release from the agency, troopers were called to I-80/90, the Indiana Toll Road, after someone reported that a dog had been running in and out of traffic.
When they arrived, they found the dog about three miles east of the Cline Avenue exit. Police say the dog was "scared and skittish," but they were eventually able to catch the dog by wrapping a jacket around him. He quickly calmed down, after they gave him food and water.
The dog is described as "friendly," male, with white shaggy hair and no collar. He is also described as "incredibly cute," and was nicknamed "Charlie" by troopers on the scene.
He was eventually taken to the Humane Society in Hobart, at 2054 East State Road 130.
Police are hoping to reunite "Charlie" with his owner. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Humane Society at (219) 942-0103.
