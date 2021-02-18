LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police Troopers are taking the Polar Plunge this Saturday.
While jumping into freezing cold water might sound crazy to some, troopers are doing it for a good cause: to raise money for the Special Olympics.
Last year, more than 3,500 people took part in the annual event, which raised $920,000 to support year-round programs for athletes.
ISP Sgt. Carey Huls and his team, "The Snow Troopers," are asking for help and support.
"Myself, some troopers and family along with a host of other great people from around the area jumping into this cold water to to support Special Olympics," Huls said in a video posted to Facebook.
The temperature Saturday is forecasted to dip to 10 degrees, with the high at just 33 degrees.
To donate to the Special Olympics of Kentucky, click here.
