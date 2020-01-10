LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The new Ireland Army Health Clinic will open in Fort Knox, Kentucky, on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Some services and hours will be impacted during the move, however.
The clinic will take three days to move — Jan. 16, 17 and 21. Pharmacy transactions will only be filled at the Binter Street Pharmacy during those three days. Behavior health will be closed all three days, but services will be offered at the old location's Primary Care if treatment is needed.
Aside from Pharmacy and Behavioral Health, Ireland Army Health Clinic will remain open at its old location on Jan. 16. All other services will be offered, officials said, but radiology will only provide limited diagnostic services.
Only Physical Therapy will be open for regular business hours on Jan. 17. All other services will have reduced hours — 7 a.m. to noon. The entire clinic will be closed on Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Jan. 21 before the new clinic opens Jan. 22.
