LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual Jack O' Lantern Spectacular is set to return to Iroquois Park for its seventh year to showcase 5,000 pumpkins carved by various artists.
Event officials are expecting nearly 100,000 people to spectate the glowing pumpkins during this year's event. The jack o' lanterns also rotate each week, allowing for a different experience during weekend visits.
The theme for the 2019 Jack O' Lantern Spectacular is "The Four Seasons," featuring images and icons from the popular holidays and activities throughout Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall.
The trail will be open from Oct. 8 through Nov. 3 and will remain open from dusk until 11 p.m. and is located next to the Iroquois Amphitheater.
Tickets start at $10 and discounts are available for seniors and children under age 12. This year's event will also feature special discounted Monday nights and a sensory-friendly night. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation.
