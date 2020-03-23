LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is adding 11 emergency food distribution sites for families to pick up meals while the district is closed for the COVID-19 crisis.
The additional sites brings the total number to 67 locations where families can get food for children with no questions asked. Last week, the district handed out more than 50,000 breakfast and lunch meals to children and teens 18 and younger. JCPS has opened more sites as demand has increased.
On Monday, March 23, JCPS gave out 6,349 breakfasts and 6,480 lunches for a total of 12,829 meals. That's down about 9% from Friday.
The school sites and mobile sites are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children can pick up breakfast and lunch. More than 62% of the nearly 99,000 students in JCPS qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
The district is operating meal sites through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program.
Here's is a listing and map of the food service sites from JCPS:
