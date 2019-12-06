LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS is trying to make the season a little brighter for some children in need.
The JCPS Homeless Education Office held its annual Adopt a Family Holiday celebration Friday at the Academy at Shawnee. More than 450 homeless students were "adopted" for the season by JCPS employees and community members.
Donors dropped off hundreds of gift wrapped presents of all shapes and sizes. Each child's gifts were organized into boxes that filled a room at the school. There were bigger gifts of bikes and a mattress included in the donations.
Homeless Education coordinator Giselle Danger said the program touches everyone.
"I enjoy seeing the sponsors bring in the gifts, because for them, it's an amazing experience too," Danger said. "And they tell me how much they appreciate the opportunity of being able to give back to a community that's so giving. And when you see the response from families, it's amazing."
The students will receive their gifts at a party.
