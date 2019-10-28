LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools are already looking ahead to next school year.
The district opened its application and registration on Monday.
JCPS says all incoming kindergartners, students who are new to the district, students changing addresses and any student who wants to be considered for a magnet school should register.
There are several ways for parents and guardians to get their kids registered. Head to the JCPS website by clicking here, visit any school to register or go to the student assignment office at 4309 Bishop Lane.
Anyone registering in person should bring a photo ID and either a utility bill, lease, house contract, paycheck stub or government-issued check.
Questions about the registration and application process can be answered by calling (502) 485-6250, or on the JCPS website here.
The registration deadline is Dec. 18.
