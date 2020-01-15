LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is in need of more bus drivers.
Right now, the school district needs to fill 41 bus driver and 25 bus monitor positions.
A job fair was held Wednesday for those interested. The district said it's offering competitive pay.
"You can make $17 an hour in training, and then after the training period, that salary goes up to $20.86 per hour," said Donald Robinson, executive administrator of transportation services.
JCPS also offers incentive pay of an additional $2.50 per hour for drivers who show up to work every day, on time, for two weeks.
Anyone interested who missed Wednesday's job fair can still apply online, just click here to be redirected to the application website.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.