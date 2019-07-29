LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS is encouraging families struggling to pay for school clothes to take advantage of its annual Back to School clothing blitz.
The giveaway every year, thanks to the JCPS Clothing Assistance Program, with help from the 15th District PTA. The group has been providing new uniforms and accessories for students and families since 1971.
JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio says last year's event helped more than 2,000 students get back-to-school clothes, and thousands more were helped throughout the year.
"This clothing blitz is to ensure that all of our students succeed by having the things they need to be successful," Pollio said.
In addition to a free new uniform, families who enroll in the program can also buy gently used items.
This week's giveaway continues through Saturday. Call 502-485-7062 or click here for more information.
