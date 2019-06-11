LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The school year may be over, but JCPS is already looking for bus drivers for next year.
Kentucky's biggest school district is hosting a "Drive the Future" transportation job fair to hire bus drivers and monitors on Wednesday, June 12.The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the C.B. Young Jr. Building at 3001 Crittenden Drive.
Starting pay for full-time bus drivers is $20.75 an hour. Applicants have to be at least 21-years-old and have a valid driver's license.
The job offers full health insurance, retirement benefits and paid time off (PTO) including sick and personal days. There is a $2.50 per hour pay differential for perfect attendance.
No previous experience is required, but JCPS says applicants should enjoy working with children and have a good driving record.
Interested applicants must:
- Be at least 21 years old
- Have a valid driver's license
- Bring I-9 identification (birth certificate or social security card)
- Bring GED, high school diploma or college transcripts (official)
- Bring military experience verification (if applicable)
- Bring business and personal references
- Bring voided check for direct deposit
- Bring $20 cash or check for background check
Candidates may fill out an online application at the job fair or on their website.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.