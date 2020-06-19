LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools have launched a new section of their website to help parents prepare for the upcoming school year.
The new section of the website, called "Preparing for the start of the 2020-2021 school year," indicates that the district is exploring options to potentially hold in-person classes in the fall.
However, JCPS also is planning for alternative scenarios for instruction, including more remote learning.
The district said that the variables that are affecting its decision-making process include that children learn better in a traditional classroom environment with in-person instruction — but that neither a COVID-19 vaccine nor a 100 % effective treatment is available.
The site also provides public health guidelines related to COVID-19.
