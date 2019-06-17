LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS and all statewide school districts will have to figure out how to comply with a brand new school safety law.
JCPS leaders met Monday night to discuss Senate Bill 1.
The new law calls for tightening access to school buildings, hiring more school security officers and mental health counselors.
The General Assembly passed the law after the Marshall County High School shooting last year when two students were killed.
JCPS is figuring out how it will adjust to the new safety policies.
"There are more than 40 different policies that we are looking at right now to make sure that they are aligned with what the legislature says," JCPS Spokeswoman Renee Murphy said.
Lawmakers still need to figure out how to pay for the sweeping statewide safety changes. Those details are to be determined when deciding next year's budget.
