LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is moving its free curbside meal service to Saturdays.
The meals are available to all families for anyone 18 and under, regardless if the child is enrolled in JCPS.
Meal pickups will be available every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through May 22 at 56 JCPS locations. The only change comes on May 1, when the Kentucky Derby is held, meals will be offered the day prior, April 30.
Anyone 18 and under will receive five breakfasts, five lunches and snacks per pickup, at no charge.
According to JCPS, more than 8.5 million meals have been served to children since the pandemic started last year.
To view the list of schools offering meal pickup, click here.
Related Stories:
- JCPS to change curbside meal pick up when in-person learning resumes
- JCPS librarians finding ways to get books to students at home
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.