LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS is looking for feedback from students, families and employees.
The district opened its annual Comprehensive School Survey on Tuesday. JCPS says it helps officials get more information about academics, school community, safety and employee job satisfaction.
The survey has been used by the district for more than 20 years to get insight into how it's doing.
The deadline to complete it is Friday, Feb. 28. All parents who have registered for Parent Portal will get an email with a link to the survey. The surveys are also available on the JCPS website and at 2020JCPSsurvey.
Families who do not have computer access or an email account will be provided with a paper-and-pencil survey or computer access at their child's school. Students will also complete the survey at school.
To see results of the district's Comprehensive School Survey from 2012 through 2019 CLICK HERE.
